Pride of Baltimore sails the St. Lawrence River with guest crew

By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The crank of a sail’s line being drawn in by a mechanism used when there’s not enough man power.

It takes a whole crew to get this vessel, the Pride of Baltimore II, going.

Ken and Carol Kozin are part of the guest crew on board.

“It’s not a vacation because they work you, and you are treated like the crew,” said Carol Kozin.

Carol and her husband Ken were on the ship for ten days. They caught the vessel at Nova Scotia and came down the St. Lawrence River.

The Pride of Baltimore II represents the original vessel which was used in the war of 1812. It now sails to promote the history of Baltimore.

An experience Carol says is special to her since she grew up by the river.

“When we came through past Lisbon area where I grew up, and then Ogdensburg, we stayed up,” said Carol.

For Carol, it was her first time as a crewmember on a vessel, but for Ken, boats and sailing are second nature.

“When I was young I watched operation sail in 1976 on the television, I grew up in New Jersey and I said I want to be part of that,” said Ken.

Ken says this is his fourth trip as a member of the guest crew on a vessel.

“There’s constant activity aboard, so there’s always somebody at the helm. There’s always a person in charged of watching where we’re going, delivering orders,” said Ken.

The Kozins learned a lot about how to not only sail a vessel but to keep it a float.

They also learned a technique called cleading the line, and it prevents the front sail from moving around on the job.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

