Richard A. “Rick” Buske, 66, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Richard A. “Rick” Buske, 66, died on Thursday evening, June 29, 2022.

Rick was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 11, 1955 the son of the late Albert and Geraldine (Fafek) Buske. He attended school in Oswego and entered and served in the U.S. Marines being honorably discharged. He began a 40 year career with Niagara Mohawk working in Syracuse, Oswego and retiring from the Watertown office as Material Manager.

Richard married Julie F. Cummings on May 27, 2017 at the Lowville Marine Corps with family friend, the late Hon. John S. Parker officiating. The couple made their home in Cape Vincent.

He is survived by his wife Julie, his two children, Richard A. (Melissa) Buske; Melissa (Tony) Morissette; his five grandchildren, Dylan, Ashton, Zachary, Jaxon, and Huxley; his siblings, Jackie (Chuck) Yates; Kenneth (Laura) Buske; Ronnie Buske; Thomas Buske; Linda (Art) Thurlow; Jerry (Mary) Buske; Donald (Debbie) Buske; Virginia (Tim) Coyne; and Terry (Pam) Buske; Mike Buske; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew; his former wife, Sue Ann Buske; and his Cummings family.

Rick is predeceased by his two sisters, Nancy M. Buske and Carolyn Mahoney.

He enjoyed being a garden advisor, camp at Beaver Lake, kayaking, good food and restaurants. Being a staunch Republican and patriotic, and once a Marine always a Marine. Rick was charismatic, a people person, giving his shirt of his back for someone in need. His time spent in the garage with his two cats, Toby and Chubs. But most of all Rick loved treasured time with his children, grandchildren and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Lewis County Marine Corps League # 754 Farney Hall from 11:00am to 1:30pm, starting with a military service at 11:00am.

Memorials in Rick’s name may be made to: Thousand Islands Back Pack Program, c/o Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, 154 E. Broadway Street, Cape Vincent, NY 13618, or Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367, and Lewis County Marine Corps League #754, P.O. Box 164, Lowville, NY 13367

Rick recently purchased, as Rick would quote his, “Ponderosa”

He never felt so Home

