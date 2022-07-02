Advertisement

Rollin I. Tremont, 96, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rollin I. Tremont will be 1 pm - 2 pm on Thursday, July 7th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service to begin at 2 pm with Rev. Dr. Bruce Chapman officiating.  Military honors will be conveyed by the US Army at the funeral home.

Mr. Tremont will be entombed beside his wife in the Oakridge-Glen Oak Mausoleum, Hillside, ILL.  Mrs. Tremont passed away in 1978.

Mr. Tremont, 96, a WW II veteran, passed away June 23rd, 2022 in Watertown.

To view the complete obituary, go to www.reedbenoit.com.

WWNY
