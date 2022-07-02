Advertisement

Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend

Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake City.
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake City.(stockstudioX via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Residents in Salt Lake City are going to have to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday a bit differently this year.

The city is replacing its popular fireworks show with a laser light display for the first time.

City officials shared that due to Utah’s drought and dry conditions, fireworks are not allowed in any of the city’s parks or public spaces.

Officials said the safest decision this year is for residents to attend a public show like Salt Lake City Public Lands’ inaugural Laser Light Nights.

The first show is scheduled for Saturday at Jordan Park. It is expected to be about 20 minutes and choreographed to music.

Officials shared a map of where fireworks remain legal in the state, but those caught violating firework restrictions may be fined $1,000.

