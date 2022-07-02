Sunny on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the lower to mid 50s as winds die down.

Sunday we will see a lot of sunshine as highs make it into the mid 70s. A few clouds will be possible away from Lake Ontario, but should still be mostly sunny.

The 4th of July highs will make it into the upper 70s with clouds increasing throughout the day. There will be a slight chance of rain showers later Monday mainly after 6 PM and overnight into Tuesday.

Rain showers will continue on and off during the day Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday we will start drying back out as highs make it into the upper 70s to around 80.

Thursday highs will be right around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday we will have a slight chance of rain as highs get into the upper 70s to around 80.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.