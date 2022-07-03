Advertisement

AAA says 4th of July travel could see record highs

Holiday travelers are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this weekend.
Holiday travelers are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this weekend.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Holiday travelers are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this weekend.

AAA predicts that 47.9 million people will travel this holiday weekend. That’s nearly a 4% increase from last year, bringing travel volumes just shy of the numbers seen in 2019.

But the big surprise is car travel, which is expected to set a new record with about 42 million people traveling by car. And that’s despite historically high gas prices.

State troopers say they’re prepared for the increased traffic.

“We anticipate a lot of traffic. We are going to put DWI patrols out, we are going to be putting road checks out looking for those intoxicated drivers,” said New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan says it’s also a good idea to give yourself more time than usual when traveling in anticipation of extra traffic.

