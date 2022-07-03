Advertisement

Actress Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman

Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" series premiere party at Magic Hour...
Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" series premiere party at Magic Hour Rooftop at The Moxy Times Square on Jan. 7, 2019, in New York. Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman. The “Freaky Friday” star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday, July 1, 2022, that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman.

The “Freaky Friday” star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance.

“I am stunned that you are my husband,” Lohan said in the post, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The couple had announced their engagement last November. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. Shammas’ Instagram account is private.

The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years, and has recently filmed a romantic comedy that is due to be released on Netflix later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people.
A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Keeping Lewis County trails safe for ATV riders
Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.
Hochul signs new gun rules into law, takes effect September 1st
It takes a whole crew to get this vessel, the Pride of Baltimore II, going.
Pride of Baltimore sails the St. Lawrence River with guest crew
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines now offering flights to and from Ogdensburg

Latest News

Situated on right in the middle of Number 3 Road near Lowville, Number Three Wind Farm is...
Lowville wind project crew celebrates safety streak
Samuel Johnson, a former police chief in Dexter who was killed in the line of duty, will have a...
Late Dexter police officer has bridge named after him
Holiday travelers are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this weekend.
AAA says 4th of July travel could see record highs
Fireworks at Watertown's Concert in the Park
State fire officials provide firework safety tips this 4th of July