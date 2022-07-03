A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) -Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people.

The Derrigo family celebrated their family’s legacy at Southwick Beach this Saturday as nearly 200 family members came together.

They’re all descendants of Rocco and Jean Derrigo, two immigrants that established roots in the North Country through their businesses. 5 of their 10 children are still alive.

The family says this is their first reunion since COVID-19.

“But the remaining five are here to carry on what they would want to happen as well. We’re here about family, we’re here about tradition, praising God himself, and each and every one of us,” said Mike Derrigo.

The Derrigo family is so big that some family members met each other for the first time on Saturday.

