David R. Blair, 65, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David R. Blair, 65, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Nancy; three sons, Brian D. Blair (Kory) of Clemson, SC; Brandon L. Blair of Castorland; Bradley R. Blair of Utica; a granddaughter, Trinity Joyce; a sister, Janet M. Pate (Stephen) of Castorland; a brother, Terry L. Blair (Birdi) of Castorland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and a nephew-in-law, Kenny Zehr. David is predeceased by his mother and father, Joyce M. Blair and Robert J. Blair; and by a niece, Tina M. Pate Zehr.

David was born on August 27, 1956 in Lowville, a son of the late Robert J. and Joyce Marolf Blair. He graduated in the class of 1975 from Beaver River Central School. On August 26, 1978, he married Nancy M. Fort at Beaver Falls United Methodist Church, with Rev. Frank Smith officiating.

David was last employed by Grand Slam Safety in Croghan. He had previously worked for Beaverite Products for many years, as well as the Lowville Farmer’s Co-Op and Buckingham Hardware.

David traveled with both his parents and his wife, Nancy to 36 states. He loved spending time with his three boys, riding motorcycles with Nancy and his brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Birdi. Every year, David and Nancy traveled to New Hampshire on their wedding anniversary.

There are no calling hours. Everyone is invited to a graveside service that will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery (Upper Cemetery), Beaver Falls. A celebration of life will follow the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Pastor Ed Steckly officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on David’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping David’s family during their time of need. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

