Dry during the day Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the lower to mid 50s with mainly clear skies.

Monday we will start out with a lot of sunshine and mainly cloud free. However, as we go throughout the day Monday we will see clouds on the increase and become partly sunny by the afternoon hours. Highs on Monday will make it into the mid to upper 70s. As we get later into Monday night and into Tuesday we will start to see rain come into the forecast. Most of the fireworks displays on Monday evening should be dry.

Tuesday we will keep a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day as highs top out around 80.

Wednesday we will be dry with a high in the upper 70s.

The weather the rest of the week will be copy and past with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and dry.

