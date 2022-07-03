Advertisement

Dry during the day Monday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the lower to mid 50s with mainly clear skies.

Monday we will start out with a lot of sunshine and mainly cloud free. However, as we go throughout the day Monday we will see clouds on the increase and become partly sunny by the afternoon hours. Highs on Monday will make it into the mid to upper 70s. As we get later into Monday night and into Tuesday we will start to see rain come into the forecast. Most of the fireworks displays on Monday evening should be dry.

Tuesday we will keep a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day as highs top out around 80.

Wednesday we will be dry with a high in the upper 70s.

The weather the rest of the week will be copy and past with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and dry.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people.
A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Keeping Lewis County trails safe for ATV riders
Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.
Hochul signs new gun rules into law, takes effect September 1st
It takes a whole crew to get this vessel, the Pride of Baltimore II, going.
Pride of Baltimore sails the St. Lawrence River with guest crew
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines now offering flights to and from Ogdensburg

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
Sunny on Sunday
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
Mainly dry this week