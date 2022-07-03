Advertisement

Expensive cookout costs aren’t stopping people from celebrating the 4th of July

By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grilling some burgers on 4th of July weekend could be pricier this year.

An American Farm Bureau Federation market basket survey shows the average cost for a cookout is about $70 dollars for a group of 10. That includes foods like burgers, chicken, potato salad and drinks.

The survey reports this year’s cost went up 17% compared to 2021.

Some say they spent spent over $100 dollars and others a couple hundred more.

“About $250 dollars to $300 dollars, I would say we spent on food drinks and salads,” said Chris Atkinson.

Atkinson says although food prices are hurting his pocket, some celebrations are worth the cost. This weekend, his family is celebrating both his son’s entering the Army as well as 4th of July.

“It doesn’t mean you stop living , you got to buy gas, you got to drive, you got to eat, so you know, you endure and probably cut the budget somewhere else,” said Atkinson.

The survey says meat prices are increasing more than other foods. The price of 2 pounds of beef is around $12 dollars, 36% higher than 2021. The high prices caused some to rely more on homemade foods.

“We made as much as we possibly could by ourselves, I made all of the desserts, I made the pasta salad, I made the macaroni salad,” said Jeannie Atkinson.

Although cookouts are more expensive this 4th of July, that’s not stopping people from firing up the grill.

