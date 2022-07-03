Advertisement

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Giant African land snails put an area of Florida under quarantine due to illness risk.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails.

These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long.

Their size is not the problem. They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a quarantine for the New Port Richey area of Pasco County in late June. That means people cannot move the snails or any plants or soil out of the area.

It will likely take three years to remove the whole snail population because they can lay up to 2,500 eggs a year.

The species is native to East Africa, but the snails likely found their way to Florida after being lost or released due to illegal pet trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people.
A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Keeping Lewis County trails safe for ATV riders
Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.
Hochul signs new gun rules into law, takes effect September 1st
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines now offering flights to and from Ogdensburg
Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation

Latest News

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia