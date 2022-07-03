Late Dexter police officer has bridge named after him

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Samuel Johnson, a former police chief in Dexter who was killed in the line of duty, will have a bridge named after him.

It’ll be the bridge in Dexter that crosses over into the Town of Hounsfield on Route 180.

A bill to rename the bridge in his honor was signed into law by Governor Hochul on Friday.

The bill was sponsored by Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and State Senator Patty Ritchie.

Chief Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty in September of 1987. Assemblyman Walcyzk and Senator Ritchie say Chief Johnson’s bravery and commitment to the community deserves to be remembered for generations to come.

