Advertisement

Late Dexter police officer has bridge named after him

Samuel Johnson, a former police chief in Dexter who was killed in the line of duty, will have a...
Samuel Johnson, a former police chief in Dexter who was killed in the line of duty, will have a bridge named after him.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Samuel Johnson, a former police chief in Dexter who was killed in the line of duty, will have a bridge named after him.

It’ll be the bridge in Dexter that crosses over into the Town of Hounsfield on Route 180.

A bill to rename the bridge in his honor was signed into law by Governor Hochul on Friday.

The bill was sponsored by Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and State Senator Patty Ritchie.

Chief Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty in September of 1987. Assemblyman Walcyzk and Senator Ritchie say Chief Johnson’s bravery and commitment to the community deserves to be remembered for generations to come.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people.
A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Keeping Lewis County trails safe for ATV riders
Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.
Hochul signs new gun rules into law, takes effect September 1st
It takes a whole crew to get this vessel, the Pride of Baltimore II, going.
Pride of Baltimore sails the St. Lawrence River with guest crew
Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines now offering flights to and from Ogdensburg

Latest News

Situated on right in the middle of Number 3 Road near Lowville, Number Three Wind Farm is...
Lowville wind project crew celebrates safety streak
Holiday travelers are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this weekend.
AAA says 4th of July travel could see record highs
Fireworks at Watertown's Concert in the Park
State fire officials provide firework safety tips this 4th of July
Sunday Sports: New owners, new name, new vision for Adams sports facility