Lowville wind project crew celebrates safety streak

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Situated on right in the middle of Number 3 Road near Lowville, Number Three Wind Farm is nearly all built.

Those who built it just hit 100,000 hours worked without a single safety incident. This cookout on Thursday celebrated that feat.

“That’s very exciting, because construction can be a dangerous line of work. We try to make it as safe as possible, so we want to celebrate all of the workers that are keeping it safe,” said Marguerite Wells, Invenergy Director of Renewable Development.

Part of the job: building wind towers, climbing to the top, putting pieces together 200 to 300 feet in the air.

Back on the ground, the celebratory cookout featured grilled food, homemade snacks, and words of praise.

“Every day we have safety talks. Everyone is very safe, conscious, and I think that really gets ya to go with it,” said Brittany Condon, a Wesson Group Engineer.

In addition to general workplace culture, Wells credits a large part of the site’s safety to PPE or personal protective equipment. Anyone who even sets foot near the wind farm has to wear a hat, vest and safety glasses.

“That’s just easy stuff to wear every day. It’s low cost. Doesn’t get in your way, and it helps to keep everybody on the straight and narrow,” said Wells.

Even with training, a healthy workplace culture, and PPE, credit is given to the workers.

“It’s up to those guys to actually use those practices. Credit to these guys. They really have,” said Seth Bly, Assistant Project Manager for Wesson Group.

The Number Three Wind Farm is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

