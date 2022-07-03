Advertisement

Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 3, 2022
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Patti Jo Brow, 69, formally of Glen Park, NY, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY.

She was born on November 17,1952 in Watertown, New York, daughter of Gerald and Beverly (Guyette) Scee. At a young age, Patti became disabled following an accident.

She loved to watch movies and she liked to make crafts with yarn.

Among her survivors are a sister, Cindy Lachenauer, Three Mile Bay; two nephews and three nieces: Jason R. and Heather West, Clayville, NY, Bobbi Netto Griswold, CT, Sarah M. and Steven Burke, Brooktondale, NY, Jamie L. and Michael Jessmer, Watertown, NY, Nicki and Eli Elisandro Griswold, CT; two great nieces and five great nephews: Isabella, Dekota, Tyler, Garrett, Liam, Nicholas, and Alex; and her beloved companion, Charles Kiblin.

Besides her parents, Patti is predeceased by a sister, Judy Netto and a brother-in-law, David Lachenauer.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

It was Patti’s wish to be cremated. A graveside service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Watertown at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

