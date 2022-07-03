Advertisement

Stanley H. Kaine, 85, of Canton, formerly of Rensselaer Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 3, 2022
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Stanley H. Kaine, 85, of 205 State Street Road, formerly of Rensselaer Falls, NY died peacefully at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Stanley was born January 28, 1937 at home in Ogdensburg, NY.  He was a son of the late John W. and Alice (Wilson) Kaine and attended Rensselaer Falls School.

He worked as a farm hand for the John Kaine Farm at Woodbridge Corners in Rensselaer Falls for a number of years.

He is survived by sisters Bernice Brieley of FL and Cathy Bellgrade of FL; a niece Connie Irvine of Ogdensburg; a nephew Steve Szafranski of Norfolk; and several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by sisters Dora Kaine, Ann Dessert, and June Szafranski and brothers Alex Kaine and John Kaine.

Stanley liked playing cards, going to BINGO and was known as a jokester and an agitator.  He was certainly dedicated to his family.

Interment will be held privately for the family in Rensselaer Falls Cemetery.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Rensselaer Falls Cemetery Association.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

