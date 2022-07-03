State fire officials provide firework safety tips this 4th of July

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the 4th of July holiday Monday, you’ll be seeing a lot of fireworks.

And while they’re fun to look at, state fire officials are reminding people that they can be dangerous and cause serious injury if you don’t take the proper precautions.

Fire officials say you should follow these tips to have a fun, yet safe, Independence Day.

Do not shoot off fireworks on your own. It can cause injury and it’s against the law.

Use glow sticks instead of sparklers.

Go to a professional fireworks show, and when you’re there, don’t get too close to the firing site.

They also say you’re better off staying about a quarter mile away for the best view.

