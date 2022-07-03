Sunday Sports: New owners, new name, new vision for Adams sports facility

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) -A sports facility in Adams is getting both a new look and a new name after an ownership change, but is still looking to provide quality sports programs and entertainment for the area.

A few years back Trevor Perry opened the South Jeff Sportsplex in Adams, a place for area athletes to train 12 months out of the year.

In April, Perry decided to sell the Sportsplex and Kristine and Shawn Maloney, Mark and Sarah Sugden and Jessica Winters stepped up and purchased the facility.

”It Just felt like a natural fit. We love the community, we love the kids, we want to be here for them. We want to provide as much opportunity to everyone as we can,” said Kristine Maloney.

With the purchase came a name change as well, with the South Jeff Sportsplex rebranded to Xtreme Sportsplex.

Maloney says the name change was made because athletes from all over the North Country and beyond take advantage of the facility.

”Our cheer program has girls coming as far as Baldwinsville, so we’re definitely for the whole community. We’re not one school. A specific reason why we chose lime green as a color, no specific area, no school had that. We want everyone to know that we’re open to the community and everyone as a whole,” said Kristine Maloney.

As Maloney said, the 2 main sports that operate out of the Sportsplex are cheerleading and soccer, but in the past, the facility has hosted a wide variety of sports, including football camps and softball showcases.

She says they are looking to not only continue that, but add to it as well.

”Basically, we’re an indoor training facility with over 9,000 square feet. Also, we’re definitely an events center, and I think people forget that we’re an events center. What I mean by that, Rob, is we’re looking for people always to come in and just rent our space. Whether you want a family gathering, whether it’s wintertime and you want to play cornhole and you want to do that here, or disc golf or anything like that. A birthday party,” said Kristine Maloney.

While the Sportsplex is the main focal point of Xtreme, the group also utilizes other facilities in the area, like the field behind the old Adams Elementary school and the fields at South Jeff High School, where Xtreme soccer was holding their practice on Thursday night.

Shawn Maloney, the varsity soccer coach at Belleville Henderson, is in charge of the Xtreme soccer program.

”70% training for every individual from shooting stars which is 3 to 6 and up all the way up to 17, kids going into their senior year playing varsity. We do have 4 teams into our NNYYSL league and we’re doing okay, But that’s my job to get them better. So hopefully in the next year or so we’ll be a force to be reckoned with,” said Shawn Maloney.

The ownership group as a whole says their main objective and ultimate goal for Xtreme Sportsplex is to be there for the youth of the area that are looking to excel at their individual sport and make them the best athlete they can be.

”My ultimate vision is to build a program that can help each kid if they want it. I don’t want to have to go recruit, I want to help an individual, an athlete, whether it’s soccer, baseball, football. cheerleading. We all want to do that,” said Shawn Maloney.

Xtreme Sportsplex, looking to help the athletes of the area achieve their dreams both on and off the field.

