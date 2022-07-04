14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has died.

Police say 14-year-old Caleb Weygandt was riding his bike on Liberty Street in Dexter last Tuesday when he ran into the path of a truck and trailer at the intersection of Liberty and Lakeview Drive.

The bike hit the front right corner of the trailer, throwing Weygandt off the bike.

He was flown to Upstate Medical Center for treatment and was pronounced dead on Sunday from injuries related to the crash.

The driver of the truck was not found to be at fault. No charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.