Advertisement

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

Pool Generic
Pool Generic(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the area.

A parent immediately began CPR before taking the boy to the clinic, according to the sheriff’s office. The 18-month-old was then flown to a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people.
A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Keeping Lewis County trails safe for ATV riders
It takes a whole crew to get this vessel, the Pride of Baltimore II, going.
Pride of Baltimore sails the St. Lawrence River with guest crew
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus
A sports facility in Adams is getting both a new look and a new name after an ownership change,...
Sunday Sports: New owners, new name, new vision for Adams sports facility

Latest News

Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war.
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war