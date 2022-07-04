8 sent to the hospital in Town of Ellisburg crash

Advertisement

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in the Town of Ellisburg.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Eight people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in the Town of Ellisburg.

Crews were called to State Route 3 near Southwick Beach State Park around 2:30 PM.

Police say a car was going through an intersection when it failed to see an oncoming vehicle.

They say the eight people were sent to Samaritan Medical Center and Oswego Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A section of State Route 3 was closed to traffic for about an hour while crews cleaned up.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

