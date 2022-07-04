Advertisement

A beautiful day for the Fourth

Looking good for the Fourth
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It will be another gorgeous day.

Like Sunday, the Fourth of July will have highs in the mid-70s. There will be a nice breeze and it won’t be very humid for much of the day.

Skies start mostly sunny and become partly sunny for the afternoon.

Humidity starts building in the evening and rain starts overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain will be heaviest Tuesday morning, especially in St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks. Showers will be more scattered for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a very small chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll have sunshine and 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

It will be sunny and in the mid- to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

