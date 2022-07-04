Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) -Tractors of all models and sizes pulled in at Castorland’s 4th of July tractor parade.

This is an annual tradition for the village, but people from all over the North Country show up.

Hundreds came out with their families to watch or participate in the parade this year.

And some drivers were younger than others.

Parade organizer Cliff Leyman says he never expected for the parade to become so popular.

“Eleven years ago, Mark Birchenough and I started with two tractors, the tractors went up to the village of Castorland a couple of times, then we were joined by one other one,” said Leyman.

Now every year dozens of tractors show up.

Leyman says the event is more than just a 4th of July parade.

“It’s important to feel for the counties of Lewis and Jefferson and St. Lawrence for agriculture, we’re pushing agriculture in the county,” said Leyman.

“Started to be a pretty good event for the village of Castorland, there’s a lot of people up the street that come out to watch this,” said Mark Birchenough.

Birchenough says people like to showcase their tractors in the parade. Some own several tractors, but carefully choose which one to bring out.

“Today I have my brother’s tractor. I replaced my older tractor with a newer one and I felt the need to drive history,” said Castorland Fire Chief Gary Ashlein.

Others also brought older tractor models, like Matt’s 1947 Empire tractor.

“This is my Empire tractor built from World War II surplus Jeep parts, and it makes a nice little parade tractor,” said Matt Baige.

This year commemorates the 11th year of the tractor parade. This 4th of July brought over a hundred tractors in.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.