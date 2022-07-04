Advertisement

Jefferson County SPCA: A Guinea pig named Kevin

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kevin came to the Jefferson County SPCA recently as part of a litter.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says Kevin is still quite young – about four weeks – but Guinea pigs don’t need their mothers for as long as some animals do.

He’s the perfect age, she says, to learn how to socialize.

Also at the shelter are a handful of dogs and many, many cats and kittens.

You can stop by the shelter to see what pets are available. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or at the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260 to learn more.

