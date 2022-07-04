Juul may be banned, but vape products are still accessible to minors

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Back in June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the ban of all sales of Juul vape pens.

This decision was made after considerable pleas from government officials and public health institutes that say Juul is more focused toward selling its nicotine products to high-schoolers.

Juul currently faces a dozen lawsuits from different states who claim they focused more on their marketing campaign to young audiences and had a big role in the vaping epidemic.

According to Doctor Jayme Smith at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, that while Juuls are banned, there are still other products available.

“Its important for our patients to understand that the FDA is targeting Juul right now, but there are other companies that are continuing to make e-cigarettes and vape pens, so you can continue to get that method of nicotine delivery, you don’t necessarily have to use Juul as specific,” said Smith, Canton-Potsdam’s Director of Behavioral Health Sciences.

While Juul may no longer sell its products in the U.S., there are still many vaping pens and mechanisms that are still easily accessible by minors.

The FDA has denied over a million applications to sell other vape products to the market.

More recently, the FDA has required all nicotine and tobacco companies to slash down on harmful addictive substances and chemicals in their products.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.