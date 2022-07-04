Advertisement

Kids take the streets in Cape Vincent to celebrate the 4th of July

By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The 4th of July festivities continued along the river Monday.

Cape Vincent held it’s 6th annual 4th of July bicycle parade.

Over 350 kids showed up at the village’s recreation park on bikes and scooters draped with patriotic decorations.

The children, led by event organizer Bob Ewing, followed a vintage ambulance through the village eventually ending at Cape Vincent Elementary school.

All participants were given a flag, toy, and voucher for a free ice cream cone.

Ewing says that the event is meant to serve as an educational experience for kids in the neighborhood.

“I’m a Vietnam vet and I want to see these kids know what the flag is all about and that it was important back in 1776 and that its important now. It just chokes me up to see all of these people out here having a good time together. No arguments, no fighting. Just having a great time with each other and strangers,” said Ewing.

Ewing says he started organizing the parade several years ago because Cape Vincent didn’t have anything like it.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

8 sent to the hospital in Town of Ellisburg crash
Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors
Morristown parade returns after 2 year hiatus
14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday

Obituaries

Tractors of all models and sizes pulled in at Castorland’s 4th of July tractor parade.
Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in the Town of Ellisburg.
8 sent to the hospital in Town of Ellisburg crash
4th of July celebrations took place all across the North Country Monday.
Morristown parade returns after 2 year hiatus
Back in June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the ban of all sales of Juul vape...
Juul may be banned, but vape products are still accessible to minors
Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has...
14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday
Your Turn
Your Turn: Feedback on Claxton-Hepburn cuts, active shooter drill & Brownville flooding