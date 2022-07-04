Kids take the streets in Cape Vincent to celebrate the 4th of July

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The 4th of July festivities continued along the river Monday.

Cape Vincent held it’s 6th annual 4th of July bicycle parade.

Over 350 kids showed up at the village’s recreation park on bikes and scooters draped with patriotic decorations.

The children, led by event organizer Bob Ewing, followed a vintage ambulance through the village eventually ending at Cape Vincent Elementary school.

All participants were given a flag, toy, and voucher for a free ice cream cone.

Ewing says that the event is meant to serve as an educational experience for kids in the neighborhood.

“I’m a Vietnam vet and I want to see these kids know what the flag is all about and that it was important back in 1776 and that its important now. It just chokes me up to see all of these people out here having a good time together. No arguments, no fighting. Just having a great time with each other and strangers,” said Ewing.

Ewing says he started organizing the parade several years ago because Cape Vincent didn’t have anything like it.

