Morristown parade returns after 2 year hiatus

4th of July celebrations took place all across the North Country Monday.
4th of July celebrations took place all across the North Country Monday.(wwny)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 4th of July celebrations took place all across the North Country Monday.

We go to Morristown for the return of it’s 4th of July parade.

Marching bands from surrounding communities got to show off their best tunes.

The fire chief says the parade serves as a kick-off to the summer.

It was the first time in two years that the town had hosted its parade because of COVID-19.

“We had the Gateway Museum sponsored Antique Car Parade. It was much smaller. And it wasn’t like it is today. Not as many participants, not as many floats,” said Morristown Fir Chief Jay Moore.

Community members were invited to the Morristown Fire Department for a chicken barbeque after the parade. Chief Moore says he already can’t wait for next year.

