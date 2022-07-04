Advertisement

Rain on Tuesday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain chances will come into play as we get into the early overnight hours and increase as we get into Tuesday. Lows tonight will stay in the 60s.

Tuesday we will see rain showers on and off throughout the day with highs in the upper 70.

Wednesday we will start to dry back out as a high pressure system builds in. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 70s.

Thursday highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday and going into the weekend will be much of the same with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with no rain expected.

