Ready to accept the Theresa Beast Challenge?

Theresa Beast Challenge
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a fun way to discover many of the activities the north country has to offer.

Organizer Desi Howard and “Ulta Beast” Michael Howard tell us about the Theresa Beast Challenge.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Participants begin their challenge as a chipmunk, then evolve into other beasts with each activity.

There’s a kickoff event at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at Jezi’s Café in Theresa.

You can find out more at the Jezi and the Beast Facebook page. You can also call 315-778-4939.

