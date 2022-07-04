Sunday Sports: Watertown Rapids look for 4th straight win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Rapids were back home at the Alex Duffy fairgrounds Sunday afternoon hosting Boonville in a PGCBL East Division matchup.

The Rapids in search of their 4th straight win and looking to remain unbeaten in July.

At the top of the 3rd, the game was tied at 3 when Zach Crampton gets all of this Derek Goutremout offering and puts it over the wall in left field for a 3 run homerun, Boonville goes on top 6-3.

The Rapids answer in the bottom of the 3rd as Owen Parliment hits a chopper that sneaks through for a base hit. Elvis Lopez score and the Rapids are down 6-4.

At the bottom of the 4th the Rapids looking to get something going but Brett Myers shot to left center is chased down by Ryan Rifenberg.

Sean Crowley would come on in relief of Goutremout and shut the Boonville bats down, he would go 4 innings allowing 1 run on 5 hits.

But the Rapids would fall to Boonville 10-7 ending their 3 game win streak.

The Empire Football League season kicks off on Saturday night for the Watertown Red and Black, as they travel to Glens Falls for their season opener in a rematch of last years championship game that the Red and Black won 38-8.

The Red and Black offense looking pick up where they left off last season.

In 2021, the Watertown Red and Black offense scored 126 total points and scored 21 touchdowns.

The team rushed for 1,179 yards and gained 997 yards through the air for 2,176 total yards.

Red and Black offensive coordinator Jerry Levine says this years squad is talented and deep at every position.

”Skill positions. I think we’re just amazing. We go 7 deep at receiver and to be able to move Kalon Jeter, an MVP at quarterback, out to receiver is just amazing for our offense, our system. We’re gonna do some 5 wide, 4 wide, so we’re very, very talented at the skill positions. We have depth, which is good and our o-line, guys have been showing up. We have good numbers there too and we’re trying to get 5, 6 decent guys in the rotation,” said Watertown Red and Black Offensive Coordinator Jerry Levine.

Jason Williams will be the man under center for the Red and Black this season.

Williams played in 5 games and started 1 game for the Red and Black in 2021, going 19 for 48 from 322 yards and 2 touchdowns in those contests.

While the numbers don’t jump out at you, Williams joined the team late and impressed the coaches with his cannon for an arm.

”Yeah, feeling pretty confident about the season. We’ve been getting at practice every day working, executing, and it’s gonna be a fun season. Very ahead of last year. Came in a little late last season, wasn’t getting reps, but this season I’m learning a lot still and I’m ahead, I think that I’m ahead,” said Jason Williams, Watertown Red and Black Quarterback.

One of Williams’ main targets this season should be wide receiver Keegan Queior, who was 2nd on the team in receiving yards with 239 and scored a touchdown.

Queior says with Williams’ arm, a balanced running attack and a solid offensive line, the Red and Black offense could light up the scoreboard this season.

”This offense is gonna be special. We’ve got a lot of weapons, a lot of speed, so I’m looking forward to it. Just our versatility, honestly. Our versatility. We can run the ball, we can pass the ball, we got a good quarterback, good lineman,” said Queior.

Levine says with a number of returning players on the offensive side of the ball, the team is ahead of the curve in their offensive preparation as the season inches ever so closer.

”Absolutely. We’re working on stuff that we were working on the last week of the season to start the season. So we’ve just been refining. We’re staying with a lot of the stuff we did last year we’re just refining it, adding a little to it, changing a few things up here and there. But the biggest thing is we’re getting more personnel put into the right spots,” said Levine.

The first test for Levine and his offense comes on Saturday night.

