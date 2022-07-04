Your Turn: Feedback on Claxton-Hepburn cuts, active shooter drill & Brownville flooding

(WWNY) - Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center cut 41 employees who do medical billing and coding for the Ogdensburg hospital. Administrators say billing errors have cost the facility millions. The workers’ union says hospital managers never properly trained the employees:

Sounds like placing the blame on the billers as an excuse for poor management to begin with.

Amy Appleton

While I feel bad for the workers, I...have filed multiple complaints with state and federal agencies about thousands of dollars of billing errors at Claxton that went unresolved for more than 2 years.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

Emergency officials and teachers learned how to respond during an active shooter situation. Drills were held last week at Edwards-Knox Central School:

It’s sad we had to resort to this, but this is awesome. I believe every child should learn defense.

Kathy Kayser LaBarge

Now we just hope the cops actually go in and do their job unlike what happened in several other school shootings.

Justin Squiggy White

A Brownville woman says ever since the state did work on Route 12 near her house, flooding has been a problem inside and outside her home. So far, she says the state isn’t helping:

Sounds about right. After the county “repaved” our road, my front yard became a pond.

Mike Magee

Is anyone shocked that the state won’t help?

Joel Brown

