10 complete training to become much-needed truck drivers

An event Tuesday recognized the ten students who completed 225 hours of training to obtain a...
An event Tuesday recognized the ten students who completed 225 hours of training to obtain a Class A commercial drivers license or CDL.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At a time when truck drivers are hard to come by, ten more are ready to get behind the wheel and hit the highway.

An event Tuesday at Jefferson Community College recognized the ten students who completed 225 hours of training to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license or CDL.

Now they’ll be able to get behind the wheel of tractor-trailers, livestock carriers, dump trucks, and snow plows.

With nine of the ten graduates being Jefferson County residents, senior instructor Tim Gentry says he believes all plan to stay and work locally.

“Most of them had never touched a truck, had never shifted, had never done any of that stuff, and they’re out there now driving around in the public. It’s so cool. It’s very gratifying for me just to see that click when it finally hits and they’re like, ‘Oh! I figured it out,’” he said.

The class was offered through a partnership between JCC and the National Tractor Trailer School in Syracuse.

It’s offering its next class in Lewis County this fall.

