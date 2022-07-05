Antoinette Collette, of Carthage

Antoinette Collette of NYS Route 3 died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette Collette of NYS Route 3 died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family. She was born in Watertown, New York to the late Anthony and Carrie (Adsit) Pacella. She graduated from Brownville High School. She married Peter Collette in Brownville, New York on August 12, 1978.

Antoinette worked for the Samaritan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital, she retired as a registration clerk and was employed by Carthage Area Hospital for over 30 plus years. She is survived by her husband Peter, Carthage; three children, Paula Psenka, Texas; Daniel (Diane) Warner, Carthage; and Brian (Amy) Chapman, Carthage along with 6-grandchildren and 5-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm with The Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

