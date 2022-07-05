Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, of Lowville

Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, formerly of East Road Adult Home and Trinity Avenue, passed away Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, formerly of East Road Adult Home and Trinity Avenue, passed away Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Rev. Mr. Tom Yousey, officiating. A reception at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bev to St. Therese’s Guild, in c/o St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, William and Eleanor Hardie, and two grandchildren, Katie and Victoria all of Brighton NY; a nephew and his wife, Clark and Linda Dingman; and a niece, Gay Rich; she is also survived by cousins, in the McNamara, Backus, Dingman, and Zapotoski families. She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Hardie who passed away March 16, 1978.

Beverly was born on October 23, 1938 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary McNamara Rogers and was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. She graduated from Lowville Academy in the Class of 1956, and from the Mercy Hospital Nursing Program in 1961. Bev worked for Lewis County General Hospital for many years as Infection Control Nurse, retiring in 2001.

Bev was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, where she served as Eucharistic Minister and an active member of St. Therese’s Guild. She served many years as a volunteer for the American Red Cross Blood Drives at the Lewis County General Hospital. Condolences may be made on line at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.