Caleb T. Weygandt, 14, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Caleb T. Weygandt, Dexter, passed away at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, Sunday, July 3rd. He was 14 years old. The funeral will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter. A celebration of life until 4:00pm will follow the funeral at the church. The family asks that all attendees bring a bicycle helmet for donation.

A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

