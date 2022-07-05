Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Stormtrooper off front porch

A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper off a front porch in Tulsa. (Source: Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper decoration from the “Star Wars” franchise off a front porch in Tulsa, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 17. In the home surveillance video, you can see a man in a T-shirt and hat walk up to the home’s porch, pick up the Stormtrooper, and walk away with it.

“It is entirely possible that he was upset with Order 66 and revenging the Jedi,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “However, in Oklahoma, it’s still a crime.”

Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the suspect, please call please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in the Town of Ellisburg.
8 sent to the hospital in Town of Ellisburg crash
Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has...
14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday
Allan LaValley of Northern New York Display Fireworks sets off a display last week at...
Working for the ‘ooh’s and ‘ah’s: Fireworks operator makes sky his canvas
Tractors of all models and sizes pulled in at Castorland’s 4th of July tractor parade.
Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors
Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people.
A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11
The Russian army has intensified its shelling of the key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and...
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance