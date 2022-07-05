Christina Helen Stiles, 46, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Christina Helen Stiles, 46, died peacefully on Thursday evening, June 30, 2022, at the Grand Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Ilion, NY where she had been a resident for several years.

She was born on November 14, 1975, in Rochester and later moved to Heuvelton, where she remained until her diagnosis of ALS. She spent the remainder of her years in Ilion. Following the death of her daughter Alyson, who passed in 2016, she was visited frequently by her family.

She is survived by her parents, Dan & Sharon Marlowe, and her son, Lucas J. Stiles. Christina met her ex-husband Brian in Rochester, the two were inseparable and moved to Carthage when she became pregnant for her first child. They were married for 9 years, the marriage ended in divorce in 2008. She always remained very close to her family.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Alyson G. Stiles who died in 2016.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St. Carthage, NY.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge, NY. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

