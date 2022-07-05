Advertisement

Christina Helen Stiles, 46, of Natural Bridge

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Christina Helen Stiles, 46, died peacefully on Thursday evening, June 30, 2022, at the Grand Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Ilion, NY where she had been a resident for several years.

She was born on November 14, 1975, in Rochester and later moved to Heuvelton, where she remained until her diagnosis of ALS. She spent the remainder of her years in Ilion.  Following the death of her daughter Alyson, who passed in 2016, she was visited frequently by her family.

She is survived by her parents, Dan & Sharon Marlowe, and her son, Lucas J. Stiles. Christina met her ex-husband Brian in Rochester, the two were inseparable and moved to Carthage when she became pregnant for her first child. They were married for 9 years, the marriage ended in divorce in 2008. She always remained very close to her family.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Alyson G. Stiles who died in 2016.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St. Carthage, NY.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge, NY. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

School resource officers
Lewis County sheriff: some schools are unhappy with SRO contract
Candles
Eugene Musselman, 86, of Watertown
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded...
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52, of Watertown
A water main break shut down part of Sterling Street in Watertown last Wednesday.
Aging pipes blamed for Watertown’s recent water main breaks
Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, formerly of East Road Adult Home and Trinity Avenue, passed...
Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, of Lowville

Obituaries

John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2,...
John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton
Visitors to Watertown schools will have their backgrounds checked through new technology.
Watertown schools get new technology to help keep students safe
Candles
Dona (Pike) Dunn, 82, of Liverpool
Candles
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Samaritan Medical...
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown