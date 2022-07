WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eugene Musselman, 86, Watertown, passed away Tuesday morning on July 5th,2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Among his survivors is his wife Judith.

Mr. Musselman was a fishing guide on Lake Ontario out of Henderson Harbor for many years.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

