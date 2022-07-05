Advertisement

Going to the Jefferson County Fair? Check out the 4-H tent!

4-H programs at the Jefferson County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be a lot of free activities at the 4-H tent at next week’s Jefferson County Fair.

4-H program manager Kathryn Ripstein and 4-H member Drew Stein talked about what 4-H will have there.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

4-H will be at the Fair July 12-16. In addition to free daily activities, Zoo New York will present a live animal ambassador program each day at 5 p.m.

There will be a livestock auction at noon on July 16

You can learn more at ccejefferson.org. You can also call 315-788-8450

