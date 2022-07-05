Graveside Services: Clark and Barbara Warner, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Clark and Barbara Warner, longtime residents of the Old Market Road, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Barbara passed away on January 28, 2022 and her late husband, Clark, passed away in 2017. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

