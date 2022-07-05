Advertisement

Graveside Services: Clark and Barbara Warner, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Clark and Barbara Warner, longtime residents of the Old Market Road, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk.  Barbara passed away on January 28, 2022 and her late husband, Clark, passed away in 2017.  Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

School resource officers
Lewis County sheriff: some schools are unhappy with SRO contract
Candles
Eugene Musselman, 86, of Watertown
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded...
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52, of Watertown
A water main break shut down part of Sterling Street in Watertown last Wednesday.
Aging pipes blamed for Watertown’s recent water main breaks
Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, formerly of East Road Adult Home and Trinity Avenue, passed...
Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, of Lowville

Obituaries

John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2,...
John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton
Visitors to Watertown schools will have their backgrounds checked through new technology.
Watertown schools get new technology to help keep students safe
Candles
Dona (Pike) Dunn, 82, of Liverpool
Candles
Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Samaritan Medical...
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown