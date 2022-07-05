Advertisement

Alex Hammond takes leave of absence as Waddington supervisor

Alex Hammond
Alex Hammond(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Waddington’s town supervisor is being called to active military service and will be deployed overseas.

Alex Hammond will be taking a leave of absence as supervisor as of July 10. Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight will take over while he’s on leave.

Hammond is an officer in the New York Army National Guard. Now a captain, he was most recently deployed to the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam.

A news release from the town didn’t say where he will be deployed.

