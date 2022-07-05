Advertisement

John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUBURN, New York (WWNY) - John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Auburn Community Hospital.

John was born January 31, 1962 in Canton, a son of Gerald and Susan (Fenlong) Bessette. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School with the Class of 1980 and worked for 14 years at the Kraft Foods plant as plant faciltator before an automobile accident left his disabled. A marriage to Tammy Burke ended in divorce.

John had been a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Canton, he loved to snowmobile, hunt, watch the NY Yankees and Giants, music, Mopar muscle cars and was a hard worker.

John is survived by a daughter, Ashley Coffey (Adam Clark); his mother, Susan Bessette; two granddaughters Delaney Coffey and Nevaeh Clark , a brother Gerald (Shannon) Bessette; sisters, Linda (Matt) Randi, Kimberley (Wesley) Zeller, Pamela (Chris) Easton, Anita (Scott) Francis, and Brandy (Charles) Symons, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Gerald Bessette Sr.

Calling hours for John will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton where a time to share stories will begin at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Elder Choice Inc.; 9 State Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com Arrangements for John B. Bessette are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

