Joshua DéMiguel Kavota, 33, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joshua DéMiguel Kavota, age 33, was born on April 19, 1989, in Nuremberg, Germany.

He graduated from Grafton High School, Yorktown, VA, in 2008. Joshua enjoyed swimming, singing, golf and playing soccer. He had the best laugh and an incredible caring heart. Joshua passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Funeral services for Joshua will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home.

Give rest, O Christ, to your servant Joshua, with all your saints, where sorrow and pain are no more, neither sighing, but life everlasting.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joshua’s memory to: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

