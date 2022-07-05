Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52, of Watertown

Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. It was sudden and unexpected. Lawrence “Larry” was born in Watertown, NY, on June 2nd, 1970, to Norma (Dufrene) Hollenbeck and the late, Arnold Hollenbeck, Sr.

He is preceded in death by his father Arnold, Sr.; brother Corey Hollenbeck, and his mother-in-law Joyce Stanley.

Larry is survived by his wife, Debra (North Carolina); his first wife, Missy and sons, Brandon Hollenbeck, Zachary Hollenbeck, and Alex Hollenbeck; children (Stewart, Kristin and Kendrya) and grandchildren (Kurt, Nevaeh, Jeovonnie, and Kyleigh) that he raised and thought of as his own (all located in North Carolina); grandson, Keegan ; parents, Norma (Dufrene Hollenbeck) Bidwell and Leland Bidwell of Theresa, NY, brother, Arnold Hollenbeck Jr. and wife, Sheila, of Pamelia, NY; sisters, Dawn (Hollenbeck) Vincent of Watertown, NY, and Debra (Bidwell) Lacey and her husband, Jr Lacey, of Theresa, NY; brother, Michael Hollenbeck of Star Lake, NY; and many other relatives and friends.

Larry served in the U.S. Army and was a retired veteran with 20+ years of service. He touched the hearts of many people and had more friends than anyone could wish for. He loved his Harley and was a part of the big biker community in North Carolina.

Lawrence received a full military honors graveside service and now rests in peace at the Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery after being honored by the very things that he loved—his family, his country, his friends, and riding.

On Saturday the 16th of July, the family would like you to join them for a Celebration of Life in memory of Larry Hollenbeck at the Evans Mills Fire Hall from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, and to honor a wonderful person who is greatly missed.

