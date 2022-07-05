Lewis County sheriff: some schools are unhappy with SRO contract

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - According to Lewis County’s sheriff, some school officials are not happy paying for their own school resource officers.

“Are we happy with how it goes? No. But, this is the way they’ve been doing it for the past few years and now it’s coming to a discussion finally,” said Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

He says South Lewis, Harrisville, and Copenhagen school districts contract with the county for a school resource officer. The SRO is from the sheriff’s office, with the school paying the bulk of his or her salary.

According to Carpinelli, school officials now want the county to kick in more since the SROs return to working for the county when school is out.

“Why are we paying a bulk of these officers’ salaries and their fringe benefits and the county’s not? Can’t blame them, can’t blame them for that question,” said Carpinelli.

He says it would be better if the sheriff’s office covered the cost.

“Taxpayers are already paying school taxes. They’re already paying taxes to the county. Why, again, would you make the school just pay for the entire salary of that deputy,” he said.

Carpinelli says school superintendents and principals will be at the Lewis County Board of Legislators meeting Tuesday evening to advocate for changing the system.

The sheriff says ultimately, school officials are not happy paying for what they’re paying for, along with some other language in the contract.

Carpinelli says they’re hoping to make progress on that at the county board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.