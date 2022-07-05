Advertisement

Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.  Among her survivors are her husband James, daughter Rita Allen and two sons Jim and Joe Shaw.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7 from Noon to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral, Canton.  A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at 2:15 PM at the funeral home.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.  In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Raphael’s Church, Heuvelton.

An obituary will appear as soon as available.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

School resource officers
Lewis County sheriff: some schools are unhappy with SRO contract
Candles
Eugene Musselman, 86, of Watertown
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded...
Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52, of Watertown
A water main break shut down part of Sterling Street in Watertown last Wednesday.
Aging pipes blamed for Watertown’s recent water main breaks
Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, formerly of East Road Adult Home and Trinity Avenue, passed...
Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, of Lowville

Obituaries

John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2,...
John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton
Visitors to Watertown schools will have their backgrounds checked through new technology.
Watertown schools get new technology to help keep students safe
Candles
Dona (Pike) Dunn, 82, of Liverpool
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Samaritan Medical...
Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown