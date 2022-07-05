Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Among her survivors are her husband James, daughter Rita Allen and two sons Jim and Joe Shaw.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7 from Noon to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral, Canton. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at 2:15 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Raphael’s Church, Heuvelton.

An obituary will appear as soon as available.

