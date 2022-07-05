Advertisement

Ooh la la! Cape Vincent to celebrate French Festival

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s annual French Festival weekend kicks off this Friday night.

Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event.

The festival begins Friday with a family block dance featuring a live band.

On Saturday, there will be more than 100 arts and crafts vendors lining the streets. There will also be music on the Village Green.

The 2 p.m. parade will be led by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife, Josephine, and include floats, vintage cars, and bands.

A gala fireworks display will begin at dusk, around 9:45 p.m.

The fun continues on Sunday.

Cape Vincent was settled by sympathizers of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, whom they wished to free from exile and relocate to the north country.

For information on the French Festival call 315-654-2481 or visit www.capevincent.org.

