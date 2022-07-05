Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena and formerly of Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at the Massena Rehabiltation and Nursing Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Paul F. Layaw.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.