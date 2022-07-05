Advertisement

Rain on & off today

Rain will be on and off today
By Beth Hall
Jul. 5, 2022
(WWNY) - We take a day off from all the sunshine we’ve had lately. But just the one.

Rain will be on and off all day and heaviest in the morning. Downpours could be heavy and we could see a thunderstorm or two.

Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be on the muggy side overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s

There’s a 20% chance of rain Wednesday morning. It will become sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

