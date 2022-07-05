Advertisement

Rapids on a winning streak heading into 2nd half of season

Rapids are on a winning streak heading into 2nd half of season
By Rob Krone
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were on the road Monday night, traveling to Newark to meet the Pilots.

The Rapids defeated the Pilots 11-3.

The team has had a number of highs and lows as they have already reached the midpoint of their PGCBL season.

The Rapids finished the first half of their 2022 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season with a 6-17 record, which included a 13-game losing streak.

Rapids manager Mike Kogut says the team has learned a lot about themselves and some valuable lessons through the first 23 games of the season.

“I think it’s a middle point here and the guys have learned that it’s a grind. It’s day in and day out, the importance of taking care of their bodies, turning the page every day whether it was good or bad that night, there’s another one coming right up,” Kogut said. “So, we’ve kind of learned how to deal with the lengthy schedule playing every day especially for these guys coming out of college where they mostly play weekends. We’re really looking forward to the second half here and building on what we’ve been doing this last week or so.”

The Rapids have shown a great deal of improvement over the 10 games before Monday’s contest, posting a 6-4 mark and scoring 70 runs in that 10-game stretch.

Kogut says the reason for that is the hard work the team continues to put in along with their positive attitude.

“We’re just out here looking to get better every day, work hard. These guys are here early every day putting the time in to develop their skills,” he said. “We look to the second half to just build every day, one game at a time and kind of turn this around as the boys seem to be having fun. They’re still giving maximum effort.”

The Rapids play four of their next five games at home and then embark on a five-game road trip, one of the longest of the season, with the Jefferson County Fair in town.

“Luckily they’re kind of our closer road opponents so they’ve done us a favor with the schedule like that,” Kogut said, “but still five bus trips coming up in a row so that will kind of add to the grind, but we’re just excited to take on the challenge.”

When the Rapids return from that road trip there are only eight more home dates on the 2022 schedule, wrapping up a season that Kogut says has had one big surprise for him from a managerial standpoint.

“I think the thing that surprised me the most out of the first month of the season is just how grueling it is day in and day out and the amount of pitchers you run through in such a short amount of time,” he said. “That’s definitely a lot different than high school games.”

